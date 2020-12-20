Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Salem Baptist Boys Basketball:Big night for SLA Knights’ Will Rhodes with 45 points/Shad Thomas with 29 pts. for Salem Baptist

The Knights split the night with Salem Baptist with Shining Light taking the JV boys game and Salem winning the varsity boys game.

SLA Knights take the JV game easily winning 68-34. Josh Mebane led all scorers with 20 and Nathan Carr (15), Jacques Dalton (13), and Cayden Martin (11) helped lead a balanced attack.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL SALEM BAPTIST 11 6 12 5 34 SHINING LIGHT 13 19 19 17 68

SALEM BAPTIST – DANIEL WATKINS 17, BLAKE APPLEGATE 6, ENOCH FERRY 5, JALEN KIMBROUGH 2, AVERY SMITH 2, CUDEN MORRISON 2

SHINING LIGHT (4-3/1-0) – JOSH MEBANE 20, NATHAN CARR 15, JACQUES DALTON 13, CAYDEN MARTIN 11, TOBIUS BAKER 9

In the varsity boys match up, Salem Baptist came out firing early and took an early 14-0 run to start the game. The Knights battled back and tied the game after 3 quarters of play. Shining Light led a couple times in the 4th quarter but ran out of gas late and Salem knocked down free throws to preserve the win. For the second straight game Will Rhodes drops 45 to lead all scorers but still wasn’t enough to get the win. Shad Thomas was the difference with 29 points and 23 rebounds for Salem.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL SALEM BAPTIST 28 19 17 23 87 SHINING LIGHT 19 17 28 13 77

SALEM BAPTIST – SHAD THOMAS 29, ETHAN PEGRAM 15, ELI ARNOLD 14, PHARELL DAVIS 10, JASON HANCOCK 8, NIC WATKINS 7, HUNTER CROUSE 4

SHINING LIGHT (2-5/1-0) – WILL RHODES 45, TOBIUS BAKER 13, ALEX HOGSETT 9, NATHAN CARR 5, SAMEER QURESHI 3, NICOLAS ESCALANTE 2

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy