Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) and Payton Page(Dudley HS) named to North Carolina squad, for N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl Football Game…..

Albright on board as a Tight End and most likely the Long Snapper for N.C., and Payton Page on the defensive line for N.C.

(Adrian Ivey, from Page HS, on board as a Sports Medicine student assistant for N.C.)

N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl Football Team

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is excited to announce the 2020 North Carolina team @localforddealer pic.twitter.com/6eEQNHZvPY — Shrine Bowl NC-SC (@ShrineBowlNCSC) December 19, 2020