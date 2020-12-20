Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) and Payton Page(Dudley HS) named to North Carolina squad for N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl Football Game
Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) and Payton Page(Dudley HS) named to North Carolina squad, for N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl Football Game…..
Albright on board as a Tight End and most likely the Long Snapper for N.C., and Payton Page on the defensive line for N.C.
(Adrian Ivey, from Page HS, on board as a Sports Medicine student assistant for N.C.)
N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl Football Team
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is excited to announce the 2020 North Carolina team @localforddealer pic.twitter.com/6eEQNHZvPY
— Shrine Bowl NC-SC (@ShrineBowlNCSC) December 19, 2020
