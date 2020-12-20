Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) and Payton Page(Dudley HS) named to North Carolina squad for N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl Football Game

Posted by Andy Durham on December 20, 2020 at 2:05 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) and Payton Page(Dudley HS) named to North Carolina squad, for N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl Football Game…..

Albright on board as a Tight End and most likely the Long Snapper for N.C., and Payton Page on the defensive line for N.C.
(Adrian Ivey, from Page HS, on board as a Sports Medicine student assistant for N.C.)

N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl Football Team

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top