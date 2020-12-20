N.C. A&T Aggies Men’s Basketball Drops Tight Game on the road at Charlotte
from www.ncataggies.com:
Aggies Lose Tight Game Against 49ers
Quentin Jones had a team-high 19 points
CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina A&T men’s basketball team dropped an in-state road contest against the Charlotte 49ers, 76-72, inside Halton Arena in non-conference action Saturday evening.
“Proud of our efforts,” said N.C. A&T coach Will Jones. “We are improving. The next thing we need is a breakthrough, and I think it’s coming soon.”
N.C. A&T pushed the Niners all game long before coming up short to drop to 3-8. Junior wing Tyrone Lyons drove into the lane for a bucket to make it 66-63 with just over three minutes remaining. From there, Charlotte (3-3) pushed their lead to eight with a quick 5-0 run, but the Aggies weren’t done.
A pair of free throws from sophomore forward Jeremy Robinson followed by a clutch 3-pointer from junior Quentin Jones was a part of a 7-1 Aggies run to make it a two-point game at 72-70. But N.C. A&T couldn’t finish the comeback.
The Niners shot 4-for-4 from the free throw line down the stretch to ice the game.
Jones had a team-high 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including a scorching 6-for-8 from 3-point range. Jones has led the Aggies in scoring over the past three games. Junior guard Blake Harris was the other Aggie to join him in double-figures with 15. Robinson and Lyons each had a team-high four rebounds, but Charlotte outrebounded the Aggies 26-18.
Sophomore guard Jahmir Young led Charlotte with his 27 points as the Niners shot 59.6 percent from the field. Senior big man Milos Supica scored 14 points and had a team-high 11 rebounds.
Lyons got the scoring going for the Aggies, sinking to free throws to tie the Charlotte 49ers at 2. N.C. A&T found themselves down 13-5 early but caught fire and went on a 16-2 run over the next four minutes of play. A steal and score from junior guard Kenyon Duling coupled with back-to-back 3-pointers by junior forward Quentin Jones aided in the spurt. The Aggies held the 49ers scoreless for 2 ½ minutes of the run as well. The Aggies took a 35-27 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Aggies will return home next Tuesday, Dec. 22, to host UNC Greensboro in the Battle for the Boro. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. inside the Corbett Sports Center.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.