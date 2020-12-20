Sprinkle Oil 1&2 College Football Scoreboard for 12/19-12/20/2020:Trevor Lawrence(Clemson) for the Heisman???

College football finals for today/yesterday, as in Saturday and Sunday, with the Sprinkle Oil 1&2 College Football Scoreboard, from Sprinkle #1, 2918 East Market Street, with Tim Rich and Trent Rich, plus Sprinkle Oil #2, with Chris Rich at 1400 West Gate City Blvd….Be sure to see their ad on the right hand column, here at the GreensboroSports.com website….

College Football Finals from Saturday December 19, 2020 and from early in the morning, on Sunday December 20, 2020…2020 has really been something…..Top Four Teams for the College Football Finals:1)Alabama, 2)Clemson, 3)Ohio State, 4)Texas A&M….Heisman Trophy Final Four….1)Trevor Lawrence(Clemson), 2)Mac Jones(Alabama), 3)Najee Harris(Alabama), 4)Kyle Trask(Florida)….

Alabama 52, Florida 46

Alabama(11-0)/Florida(8-3)….Alabama Crimson Tide are the SEC Champions….

Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10

Clemson(10-1)/Notre Dame(10-1)….Clemson Tigers are the ACC Champions….

Ohio State 22, Northwestern 10

Ohio State(6-0)/Northwestern(6-2)….Ohio State Buckeyes are the Big Ten Champions….

Oklahoma 27, Iowa State 21

Oklahoma(8-1)/Iowa State(8-2)….Oklahoma Sooners are the Big 12 Champions….

Cincinnati 27, Tulsa 24

Cincinnati(9-0)/Tulsa(6-2)….Cincinnati Bearcats are the American Athletic Conference Champions….

San Jose State 34, Boise State 20

San Jose State(7-0)/Boise State(5-2)….San Jose State Spartans are the Mountain West Conference Champions….

Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13

Texas A&M(8-1)/Tennessee(3-7)

from www.espn.com:

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, has been moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Rose Bowl announced Saturday. The game will take place on Jan. 1 and be broadcast by ESPN.