Carolina Panthers Fire General Manager Marty Hurney

from www.wxii12.com:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —Carolina Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney will not continue with the team after this season, the team announced Monday.

Hurney served over two different terms with the team: from 2002 to 2012 and from 2017 to 2020. Under his leadership, the Panthers made four playoff appearances, won two division titles and played in one NFC Championship which lead to a Super Bowl trip in 2003.

“I notified Marty that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2020 season,” Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said. “This was a difficult decision. Marty has been a valuable member of our franchise and there is no way to convey my level of respect for him. We sincerely appreciate his hard work over 19 seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Near the end of his first term as general manager, Hurney drafted quarterback Cam Newton in 2011 followed by linebacker Luke Keuckly in 2012. Both won NFL Rookie of the Year.

“I want to thank Dave and Nicole for the opportunity to be a part of this organization over the last three seasons,” Hurney said. “I have a great relationship with Matt and everybody in the building. I believe this team is well-positioned for the future and wish Matt, the players and the entire organization all the best.”

Hurney first joined the Panthers in 1998 as director of football administration.