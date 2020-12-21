College Football AP/Associated Press Top 25 Final Poll from the Regular Season:Clemson(2), ND(4), UNC(14), Miami(18) and N.C. State(24) rep the ACC!!!!!
College Football AP/Associated Press Top 25 Final Poll from the 2020 Regular Season
Rank School Points Previous Current Record 1 Alabama (62) 1,550 1 11-0 2 Clemson 1,482 4 10-1 3 Ohio State 1,424 3 6-0 4 Notre Dame 1,338 2 10-1 5 Texas A&M 1,297 5 8-1 6 Cincinnati 1,262 6 9-0 7 Indiana 1,123 7 6-1 8 Oklahoma 1,088 12 8-2 9 Coastal Carolina 1,024 9 11-0 10 Florida 1,001 11 8-3 11 Georgia 959 10 7-2 12 Iowa State 845 8 8-3 13 BYU 779 14 10-1 14 North Carolina 685 16 8-3 15 Northwestern 666 15 6-2 16 Louisiana 642 17 9-1 17 Iowa 556 18 6-2 18 Miami (Fla.) 475 19 8-2 19 San Jose State 372 25 7-0 20 Texas 291 21 6-3 21 Southern Cal 276 13 5-1 22 Tulsa 274 20 6-2 23 Liberty 207 22 9-1 24 NC State 181 24 8-3 25 Oregon 126 NR 4-2
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 115, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 14, Marshall 13, Ball State 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, TCU 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1
