College Football AP/Associated Press Top 25 Final Poll from the Regular Season:Clemson(2), ND(4), UNC(14), Miami(18) and N.C. State(24) rep the ACC!!!!!

College Football AP/Associated Press Top 25 Final Poll from the 2020 Regular Season 

Rank    School          Points  Previous Current Record
1	Alabama (62)	1,550	1	 11-0
2	Clemson	        1,482	4	 10-1
3	Ohio State	1,424	3	 6-0
4	Notre Dame	1,338	2	 10-1
5	Texas A&M	1,297	5	 8-1
6	Cincinnati	1,262	6	 9-0
7	Indiana	        1,123	7	 6-1
8	Oklahoma	1,088	12	 8-2
9      Coastal Carolina	1,024	9	 11-0
10	Florida	        1,001	11	 8-3
11	Georgia	          959	10	 7-2
12	Iowa State	  845	8	 8-3
13	BYU	          779	14	 10-1
14	North Carolina	  685	16	 8-3
15	Northwestern	  666	15	 6-2
16	Louisiana	  642	17	 9-1
17	Iowa	          556	18	 6-2
18	Miami (Fla.)	  475	19	 8-2
19	San Jose State	  372	25	 7-0
20	Texas	          291	21	 6-3
21	Southern Cal	  276	13	 5-1
22	Tulsa	          274	20	 6-2
23	Liberty	          207	22	 9-1
24	NC State	  181	24	 8-3
25	Oregon	          126	NR	 4-2

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 115, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 14, Marshall 13, Ball State 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, TCU 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1

