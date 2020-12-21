Former Carolina Panthers’ LB and WCW wrestler Kevin Greene has died:We have lost a great one, with Greene gone at just 58 years old(NFL Hall of Famer)

This is what you call BAD and even terrible news…

Former Carolina Panthers’ LB and WCW wrestler Kevin Greene has died:We have lost a great, with Greene gone at just 58 years old….Was with the Panthers and he also participated in WCW wrestling matches, and he also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams…Greene also spent so time with the San Francisco 49ers, before returning to the Carolina Panther, to close out his career…

When you hear about this type of news, it is almost like you have lost your brother…

Kevin Greene was just that much of an every day guy…It was like he was one of us, he was so crazy, and he played so HARD……

Tragic news with the passing of former Panther and HOF player #91 Kevin Greene at just 58 years old. Always think of him naming Lamar Lathon & him "Salt & Pepper." pic.twitter.com/aXHQUXTLm6 — Jim Szoke (@jimszoke) December 21, 2020

from Wikipedia at www.wikipedia.com:

Kevin Darwin Greene (July 31, 1962 – December 21, 2020) was a former American football linebacker and defensive end who played in the National Football League (NFL) for 15 years. Greene retired after the 1999 NFL season and ranks third amongst all-time sack leaders, leading the NFL twice in that category. He was a three-time All-Pro, was voted to the National Football League 1990s All-Decade Team, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

NFL as a player:

Los Angeles Rams (1985–1992)

Pittsburgh Steelers (1993–1995)

Carolina Panthers (1996)

San Francisco 49ers (1997)

Carolina Panthers (1998–1999)

More Kevin Greene from Wikipedia:

Wrestling career

Greene had a couple of short stints in World Championship Wrestling. He debuted in WCW as a tag team partner for fellow NFL alum Steve McMichael, but McMichael turned on him in favor of joining the Four Horsemen. Greene disappeared from WCW for several months before returning to get revenge on McMichael in a singles match, where he defeated McMichael when the latter’s ally Jeff Jarrett accidentally nailed McMichael with a briefcase.

In May 1997 he teamed with Roddy Piper and Ric Flair to take on the nWo team of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Syxx in a winning effort at Slamboree.

He then made a final return in mid-1998, teaming with former football player Bill Goldberg against the nWo Black and White. Greene left wrestling when NFL teams began requiring a “no wrestling” clause in his contract.

Greene utilized the powerslam as a finishing maneuver and also included the diving forearm smash, figure four leglock and scoop slam into his arsenal.