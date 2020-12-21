George Brothers NFL Sunday Scoreboard for 12/20/2020:More Horseshoes and Hand Grenades keep coming for Carolina/Close, but NO See-gar/Cigars again for the Carolina Panthers!!!

Here we are again, with our George Brothers Funeral Service NFL Sunday Scoreboard, brought to you by the George Brothers, Jeff, Scotty, Michael, and Kevin….George Brothers Funeral Service, “Family serving Family, with Traditional Values”, located on Greenhaven Drive, just off of Rehoebeth Church Road, here in Greensboro…Be sure to see their ad on the right hand column, here at the GreensboroSports.com site….

NFL Sunday Scoreboard:

from Saturday night…

Green Bay Packers 24, Carolina Panthers 16

Panthers(4-10)/Packers(11-3)….Another close loss for the Panthers, and it is so close, as the horseshoes and hand grenades just keep coming….Recent Panthers’ losses go like this:Lost 23-16, 27-24, 25-17, 33-31, 28-27, 32-27 and Saturday night, 24-16….

Sunday:

Cleveland Browns 20, N.Y. Giants 6

Browns(10-4)/Giants(5-9)…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 3 Tackles, and 1 Solo Tackle, plus 1/2 Sack, 1 Tackles for a Loss, and Quarterback Hits, for the Browns…Baker Mayfield with 297 yards passing for the Browns…

Dallas Cowboys 41, San Francisco 49ers 33

Cowboys(5-9)/49ers(5-9)….Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) with 1 Tackle and it was a Solo Tackle, plus he had 2 Pass Deflections for the 49ers…

Kansas City Chiefs 32, New Orleans Saints 29

Chiefs(12-1)/Saints(10-4)…..Patrick Mahomes with 254 yards and 3 TD’s passing for the Chiefs…

N.Y. Jets 23, LA Rams 20

Jets(1-12)/Rams(9-5)

Seattle Seahawks 20, Washington Football Team 15

Seahawks(10-4)/Washington(6-8)

Chicago Bears 33, Minnesota Vikings 27

Bears(7-7)/Vikings(6-8)

Indianapolis Colts 27, Houston Texans 20

Colts(10-4)/Texans(4-10)

Miami Dolphins 22, New England Patriots 12

Dolphins(9-5)/Patriots(6-8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Atlanta Falcons 27

Bucs(9-5)/Falcons(4-10)

Tennessee Titans 46, Detroit Lions 25

Titans(10-4)/Lions(5-9)

Arizona Cardinals 33, Philadelphia Eagles 26

Cardinals(8-6)/Eagles(4-9-1)…Kyler Murray with 406 yards passing and 3 TD passes for the Cardinals…Jalen Hurts with 338 yards and 3 TD passes for the Eagles…

Baltimore Ravens 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 14

Ravens(9-5)/Jags(1-13)

from Thursday night:

LA Chargers 30, LA Raiders 27 Overtime

Chargers(5-9)/Raiders(7-7)…Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 1 reception for 17 yards and 1 carry for 0 yards for the Chargers, and Allen injured and had to leave the game for the Chargers….Justin Herbert with 314 yards passing for the Chargers…

from Saturday afternoon:

Buffalo Bills 48, Denver Broncos 19

Bills(11-3)/Broncos(5-9)

Monday night:

Pittsburgh Steelers(11-2) at Cincinnati Bengals(2-10-1) 8:15 on ESPN

Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with the Steelers, and Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with the Bengals…..