High School Scoreboard Tonight for 12/21/2020:Greensboro Day School boys basketball(8-1) picks up close Win in Charlotte/Northwest Guilford HS Volleyball(9-1) drops first Match of the Season

Basketball Finals:
Greensboro Day School boys 62, Northside Christian Academy(Charlotte) 61
GDS(8-1)/Northside(7-4)

Volleyball with Providence(Charlotte) over Northwest Guilford HS 3-1
Northwest(9-1)/Providence(11-0)

3-1 (L) – Northwest Guilford vs. Providence
RESULT
Loss
Played on 12/21/2020 4:30 PM

	        S1	S2	S3	S4	Wins
Providence	20	25	25	25	3
NWGHS	        25	21	16	21	1

The Northwest Guilford varsity volleyball team lost Monday’s home non-conference match against Providence (Charlotte, NC) by a score of 3-1.

