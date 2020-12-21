High School Scoreboard Tonight for 12/21/2020:Greensboro Day School boys basketball(8-1) picks up close Win in Charlotte/Northwest Guilford HS Volleyball(9-1) drops first Match of the Season
Basketball Finals:
Greensboro Day School boys 62, Northside Christian Academy(Charlotte) 61
GDS(8-1)/Northside(7-4)
Volleyball with Providence(Charlotte) over Northwest Guilford HS 3-1…
Northwest(9-1)/Providence(11-0)
3-1 (L) – Northwest Guilford vs. Providence
Played on 12/21/2020 4:30 PM
S1 S2 S3 S4 Wins Providence 20 25 25 25 3 NWGHS 25 21 16 21 1
The Northwest Guilford varsity volleyball team lost Monday’s home non-conference match against Providence (Charlotte, NC) by a score of 3-1.
