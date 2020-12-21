N.C. State Women’s Basketball runs its record to (8-0):#4 Wolfpack led by Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) with 18 points, plus a Career-High 3 three-pointers!!!

**********Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) put together another impressive performance with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The 6-5 center continued to show her threat as a distance shooter, with a career-high three three-pointers that tied for the team lead.**********

from www.gopack.com:

#4 Wolfpack Remains Unbeaten with Dominant Win Over Miami

NC State led by as many as 41 points in the victory

RALEIGH – The fourth-ranked NC State women’s basketball team improved to 8-0 and 3-0 in conference play for the third season in a row as it breezed by the visiting Miami Hurricanes (4-2, 1-2 ACC) by a 78-47 final score Sunday afternoon on Kay Yow Court inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum.

The 31-point win was one of the biggest against an ACC opponent in the Wes Moore era and the Pack’s largest win differential in league play since its 34-point victory at Notre Dame last season.

Four Wolfpack players scored in double figures in the outing. Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) put together another impressive performance with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The 6-5 center continued to show her threat as a distance shooter, with a career-high three three-pointers that tied for the team lead.

Kai Crutchfield also completed an incredible outing with 14 points on the day. She knocked down a trio of threes to go with her three assists, zero turnovers and team-leading two steals. Kayla Jones and Jakia Brown-Turner also scored 10 apiece for NC State.

NC State handled a Miami squad that came into the contest ranked the best in the league and among the best in the nation in three-point field-goal defense (.221). The Pack shot 10-of-25 (.400) for the game from long range, which included a 70 percent three-point clip in the first quarter alone.

The Wolfpack limited the Hurricanes to 27.4 percent (17-of-62) from the field, the squad’s fourth time in eight games holding its opponent to a shooting mark of under 28 percent. NC State also easily cleaned up on the glass and hauled in nearly as many rebounds (47) as Miami had points.

After a back-and-forth first few minutes, the Wolfpack took control of the game at the 5:35 mark of the opening quarter. The squad closed the first period out on a 20-2 run as it knocked down seven threes, which tied for the most in a single quarter this season. With a 20-point advantage after the first 10 minutes, NC State never let Miami get closer for the remainder of the outing.

The Pack also put together a dominant second quarter during which it limited the Canes to just two baskets and five points total. NC State held Miami scoreless for the final five minutes of the half to put the score at 48-16 at the break. The 32-point difference marked the Wolfpack’s largest halftime lead of the season and the fewest points that it has given up in a single half this year.

NC State did not take its foot off the gas pedal and extended its lead to as many as 41 points (72-31) late in the fourth quarter.

After taking a break for the holidays, NC State is set to return to action on New Year’s Eve as it travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. Tip-off from the McCamish Pavilion is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks.