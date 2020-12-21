Several North Carolina Tar Heel football players opting out of the Orange Bowl Game and looking toward the NFL

from Tar Heel Illustrated and Andrew Jones:/CLICK HERE…

North Carolina will have to defeat Texas A&M without two of its best offensive weapons, as junior wide receiver Dyami Brown has entered the NFL draft and senior running back Michael Carter is opting out of the Orange Bowl.

Brown announced via Twitter on Monday morning he is declaring for the NFL draft and foregoing the remainder of his eligibility at North Carolina.

#UNC LB Chazz Surratt has decided to opt out of the Orange Bowl and prepare for the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/i82xY8KRmh — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) December 21, 2020