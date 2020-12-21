Several North Carolina Tar Heel football players opting out of the Orange Bowl Game and looking toward the NFL

Posted by Andy Durham on December 21, 2020

from Tar Heel Illustrated and Andrew Jones:/CLICK HERE

North Carolina will have to defeat Texas A&M without two of its best offensive weapons, as junior wide receiver Dyami Brown has entered the NFL draft and senior running back Michael Carter is opting out of the Orange Bowl.

Brown announced via Twitter on Monday morning he is declaring for the NFL draft and foregoing the remainder of his eligibility at North Carolina.

