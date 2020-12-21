Sunday’s Virginia at Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Game Postponed:COVID outbreak in Cavaliers’ Camp

from www.theacc.com:

Game was scheduled to take place Sunday at noon

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech women’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Sunday, Dec. 20.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contract tracing within the Virginia women’s basketball program. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).