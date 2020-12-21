The Price is Right for Campbell Camels Lady’s Basketball:Faith Price(Ragsdale HS) helps spark Camels past S.C. State

BUIES CREEK – Shy Tuelle scored a season-high 20 points in 20 minutes as Campbell earned a 68-41 win over a short-sided South Carolina State on Sunday afternoon at Gore Arena.

Faith Price(Ragsdale High School) netted a season-high 11 points with a layup in the final minute of action as Campbell earned its first home win of the season…..

Price made three shots from beyond the arc in the first half her way to her season-high 11 points…..

Campbell moves to 3-2 on the season while S.C. State, who only had seven active players for Sunday’s matchup, falls to 1-6 on the year.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Campbell broke a 5-5 tie in the game with less than five minutes in the first quarter, going on a 9-0 run to end the first quarter

The Fighting Camels never looked back holding South Carolina State to just 3-of-17 shooting in the second quarter to go up 34-13 at the break

CU led by as many as 32 at 63-31 with 5:46 remaining in the fourth quarter after a 15-4 run to start the period—including eight straight points from Tuelle

NOTABLES

Campbell held the Bulldogs to just 26.8% shooting from the field in the game including 12.5% from three, both of which rank as season-best marks for the Campbell defense against opponents this year

The Campbell defense also forced a season-best 25 turnovers and blocked nine shots

Tuelle finished with 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 20 minutes of action

Taya Bolden scored seven points and added another double-digit rebounding effort with 11 in the game, making the fourth game this season she’s reached over 10 boards in a game

McNamara-Clement recorded a career-best five blocks, surpassing Ashley James (2010-14) on for fifth on the program’s all-time blocks list

The senior captain also reached double-digit points for the second-straight game after recording a season-high 13 against Charlotte on 12/11

Randria Anderson scored her first career points with a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter

The Bulldogs were led by Trinity Klock who led the team scoring 19 points to go along with five boards and six blocks

NEXT UP

Campbell makes the return to Gore Arena after a 10 day break for its Big South opener against Winthrop on Dec. 30 & 31 on ESPN+