2020 All-ACC Football Team Announced:Clemson and Notre Dame lead the charges, with North Carolina and N.C. State posting First-Team members

Tigers, Irish Lead All-ACC Football Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson and fellow College Football Playoff selection Notre Dame lead the 2020 All-ACC Football Teams announced on Tuesday/today.

The Tigers and Fighting Irish each filled 12 slots on the first, second and third teams. Boston College, Miami, North Carolina and Pitt followed with seven selections each, and NC State had six.

Each of the league’s 15 teams placed at least one player on the All-ACC Teams, which were chosen by a vote of a select 49-member media panel and the league’s 15 head coaches. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Tigers wide receiver Amari Rodgers led the voting with 178 total points apiece. Lawrence leads the ACC in total offense (329.3 yards per game), passing yards per game (305.9) and pass completion percentage (.692). Rodgers has an ACC-leading 69 receptions for 966 yards and seven touchdowns.

Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (154 points) was the leading vote-getter among defensive players.

Lawrence is joined in the All-ACC first-team backfield by Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who also earned first-team honors as the all-purpose back. The ACC Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019, Etienne has accounted for 1,598 all-purpose yards this season while scoring 15 touchdowns.

ACC leading rusher Michael Carter of North Carolina (1,245 yards/8.0 yards per carry) is the other first-team running back. UNC teammate Dyami Brown (an ACC-leading 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 catches) and Boston College’s Zay Flowers (892 yards and nine touchdowns on 56 receptions) join Rodgers to complete the three-man wide receiving corps.

The All-ACC first team also features Boston College redshirt junior Hunter Long, who leads all tight ends nationally in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685).

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, announced earlier Tuesday as the 2020 Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, led the offensive line voting. He leads a trio of Fighting Irish first-team offensive linemen, with Aaron Banks and Tommy Kraemer sweeping the guard position. Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw and Boston College center Alec Lindstrom complete the front five.

Pitt swept the first-team defensive end positions, with Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver placing 1-2 in voting at that position. Clemson freshman Bryan Bresee and NC State junior Alim McNeill man the tackle spots.

North Carolina senior Chazz Surratt is a repeat first-team selection at linebacker, where he is joined by Notre Dame senior Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and NC State sophomore Payton Wilson.

Clemson’s Derion Kendrick joins FSU’s Samuel as a first-team cornerback. Divine Deablo of Virginia Tech and Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame were tabbed at the safety positions.

NC State’s Wilson is the ACC’s leading tackler with 108, including 57 solo stops. Pitt’s Weaver leads the conference in tackles for loss per game (1.61) after registering at total of 14.5 while playing just nine contests. FSU’s Samuel leads the league in passes defended (six breakups, three interceptions), while Deablo’s four interceptions tie for the ACC lead.

Miami’s Jose Borregales took first-team placekicking honors after converting 18 of 20 field goals (including a school-record tying 57-yarder) and connecting on all 35 of his PAT attempts. First-team punter Pressley Harvin III of Georgia Tech leads the nation with his average of 48.0 per kick, and specialist DJ Turner of Pitt averaged 22.2 per kickoff return and 8.3 per punt return.

The complete 2020 All-ACC Football Team:

First-Team Offense

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161

RB – Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150

WR – Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178

WR – Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167

WR – Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147

TE – Hunter Long, Boston College, 144

AP – Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112

OT – Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158

OT – Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130

OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134

OG – Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133

C – Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84

First-Team Defense

DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138

DE – Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127

DT – Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135

DT – Alim McNeill, NC State, 106

LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149

LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139

LB – Payton Wilson, NC State, 127

CB – Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154

CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129

S – Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146

S – Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134

First-Team Specialists

PK – Jose Borregales, Miami, 142

P – Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161

SP – DJ Turner, Pitt, 124

Second-Team Offense

QB – Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104

RB – Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145

RB – Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112

WR – Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119

WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73

WR – Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85

AP – Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97

OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96

OT – Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78

OG – Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86

OG – Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80

Second-Team Defense

DE – Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123

DE – Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82

DT – Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79

LB – Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83

LB – James Skalski, Clemson, 76

LB – Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67

CB – Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90

CB – Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83

S – Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115

S – Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89

S – Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89

Second-Team Specialists

PK – Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74

P – Lou Hedley, Miami, 95

SP – Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123

Third-Team Offense

QB – Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73

RB – Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109

RB – Zonovan Knight, NC State, 34

WR – Michael Harley, Miami, 58

WR – Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57

WR – Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53

TE – Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51

AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75

OT – Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 67

OT – Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52

OG – Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59

OG – Joe Sculthorpe, NC State, 51

C – Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73

Third-Team Defense

DE – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53

DE – Quincy Roche, Miami, 48

DT – Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71

DT – Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67

LB – SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62

LB – Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60

LB – Max Richardson, Boston College, 52

CB – Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74

CB – Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56

S – Michael Carter II, Duke, 45

S – Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44

Third-Team Specialists

PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49

P – Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59

SP – Thayer Thomas, NC State, 81

Honorable Mention (20 or more votes)

QB – D’Eriq King, Miami, 24

RB – Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest, 28

WR – Jordan Addison, Pitt, 52

WR – Emeka Emezie, NC State, 47

WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, 45

WR – Javon McKinley, Notre Dame, 36

WR – Billy Kemp, Virginia, 23

TE – Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, 27

TE – Cary Angeline, NC State, 25

AP – Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 33

AP – Zay Flowers, Boston College, 25

OT – Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 41

OT – Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 28

OT – Jordan Tucker, North Carolina, 26

OT – Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 22

OG – Bryce Hargrove, Pitt, 50

OG – Will Putnam, Clemson, 48

OG – Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 33

OG – Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 32

OG – Chris Glaser, Virginia, 31

C – Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 39

C – Cade Stewart, Clemson, 31

C – Brian Anderson, North Carolina, 23

DE – Victor Dimukeje, Duke, 43

DE – Amare Barno, Virginia Tech, 31

DE – Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame, 25

DE – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame, 22

DE – Myles Murphy, Clemson, 22

DT – Nesta Silvera, Miami, 59

DT – Jared Goldwire, Louisville, 52

DT – Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, 43

DT – Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 31

LB – Baylon Spector, Clemson, 34

LB – Isaiah Moore, NC State, 32

LB – David Curry, Georgia Tech, 29

LB – Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 22

LB – Mike Jones Jr., Clemson, 21

LB – Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 21

LB – Zane Zandier, Virginia, 20

CB – Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 53

CB – Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 47

CB – Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 42

CB – Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 24

S – Shaun Crawford, Notre Dame, 32

S – Lannden Zanders, Clemson, 26

S – Trey Morrison, North Carolina, 20

PK – B.T. Potter, Clemson, 27

PK – James Turner, Louisville, 21

PK – Christopher Dunn, NC State, 20

PK – Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech, 20

P – Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt, 30

SP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 56