Carolina Panthers-Washington Redskins game on Sunday will be at 4:05pm and it will air on CBS/WFMY TV 2

CHARLOTTE – Sunday’s Carolina-Washington matchup has been moved to 4:05 p.m. ET.

The game will air on CBS(WFMY TV) as originally scheduled. It marks Carolina’s second late-afternoon game of the season, both coming on the road. The first was a 21-16 Panthers’ win over the Chargers in Week 3.

This game has playoff implications for Washington, who can clinch the NFC East with a win over Carolina and a New York Giants loss to Baltimore. It also marks Carolina’s first meeting with former head coach Ron Rivera and former linebacker Thomas Davis.

Rivera coached for nine seasons in Carolina from 2011-19 and is the Panthers’ all-time leader in wins (79 in regular and postseason). Davis is Carolina’s all-time leader in tackles (1,098) after playing 13 seasons with the Panthers from 2005-18.

Carolina is 6-9 all-time against Washington.