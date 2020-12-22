Lashonda Monk(Southwest Guilford HS/East Carolina University) Tabbed AAC Player Of The Week:Monk with 32 points on Sunday vs. Cincinnati

Lashonda Monk, formerly from our very own Guilford County and Southwest Guilford High School, and now the star guard at East Carolina University, has been tabbed/named the AAC/American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player Of The Week……

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After averaging 22.5 points in a pair of victories at SMU and Cincinnati, senior guard Lashonda Monk(Southwest Guilford High School) has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.

The weekly honor is the first in her career at East Carolina.

In the Pirates’ 74-67 win at Cincinnati Sunday, Monk turned in one of the most memorable performances in recent program history. She exploded for a career-high 32 points, knocking down 10 of 19 attempts from the floor and nine of 10 from the free throw line while also chipping in with six rebounds, four steals, two blocks and a trio of three-point field goals. She is the first ECU player to eclipse the 30-point plateau in a game since Ariyana Williams posted 34 in a win over Savannah State back on Dec. 20, 2017.

“Monk played like a first-team all-conference player,” head coach Kim McNeill said following the victory over the Bearcats. “That’s the expectation we have from her every game.”

Earlier in the week, the Greensboro, N.C., native netted 13 points, five assists and six steals as the Pirates knocked off SMU 50-46 to begin its league schedule. ECU has started conference play 2-0 for the first time since joining the AAC prior to the 2014-15 campaign.

***********Monk is only player in Division I women’s basketball thus far this season to log a game with at least 30 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.**********

East Carolina returns to the court Tuesday at Noon when it welcomes AAC foe Tulane to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.