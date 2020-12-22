Powerade State Games Holiday Newsletter:Looking Forward to 2021!!!!!

HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS!

?The Powerade State Games staff would like to wish you and your family a Happy Holidays! This year certainly wasn’t what we expected but we’re looking forward to 2021 and seeing our athletes back in action. Be sure to mark your calendars for next year and in the meantime, stay safe and stay well!

Join the Powerade State Games and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to stay healthy this holiday season with the 3Ws. Click the banner below for more information.

Stay Healthy with the 3 Ws

Wear. Wait. Wash.

LAST CALL FOR STATE GAMES OF AMERICA VIRTUAL GAMES!

It’s not too late to help us represent North Carolina in the first ever State Games of America Virtual Games! Shout out to Jim F., Ian D., Terry M. & Angela S. who are all representing NC and currently in first place in their respective events. Registration for most events will remain open until December 31. Check out the Leaderboard to see the latest results. As a reminder, all participants receive a commemorative State Games of America Virtual Games medal and t-shirt as part of their registration.

Mark your calendars for January!

Registration for the 2021 Powerade State Games will open in January! More details about many of next year’s 30+ different sporting events have already been posted. Visit the Powerade State Games website for more details and get ready to register in January!

SUPPORT NORTH CAROLINA AMATEUR SPORTS

North Carolina Amateur Sports, the 501c3 non-profit organization that puts on the Powerade State Games, relies heavily on donations each year. We realize 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone including us as the majority of our events were cancelled due to the pandemic. If you are able, we hope you will consider donating to our non-profit that serves you and the community every year.