Raven Preston(Quality Education Academy) receives College Basketball offer from Coastal Carolina

Raven Preston(Quality Education Academy) has received a College Basketball offer from the Coastal Carolina University women’s basketball team….

Raven Preston is among the Top Five girls high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina, and she is part of the Class of 2022, at the Quality Education Academy…..

***********Other college basketball offers coming for Raven Preston:University of Chattanooga Mocs, Elon University, College of Charleston, Radford, Georgia Southern, Wagner College, UNCG, Bethune-Cookman, Lafayette and Western Carolina University…**********

(We are still waiting for the ACC schools to get on board/get on the stick, in the recruitment of Raven Preston.)