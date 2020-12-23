D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson/Cincinnati Bengals) donates $20,000 to the United Way of Greensboro
D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson/Cincinnati Bengals) donates $20,000 to the United Way of Greensboro
(D.J. and his mom, Felicia Ford Reader, today doing/making the donation.)
Outstanding Man https://t.co/k3PfuQOvgL
— Whirlie Baseball (@BaseballWhirlie) December 23, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.