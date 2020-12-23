D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson/Cincinnati Bengals) donates $20,000 to the United Way of Greensboro

(D.J. and his mom, Felicia Ford Reader, today doing/making the donation.)

Thanks to former @gowhirlies ???? star and current @Bengals @Djread98 for stopping thru practice this morning to talk to the team. Very proud of him and everything he does for various communities, but especially Whirlie Nation pic.twitter.com/kAfj0SVKsf — Coach Darren Corbett (@DarrenCorbett4) December 24, 2020