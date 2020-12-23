D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson/Cincinnati Bengals) donates $20,000 to the United Way of Greensboro

Posted by Andy Durham on December 23, 2020

D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson/Cincinnati Bengals) donates $20,000 to the United Way of Greensboro
(D.J. and his mom, Felicia Ford Reader, today doing/making the donation.)

