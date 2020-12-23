D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson/Cincinnati Bengals) donates $20,000 to the United Way of Greensboro
(D.J. and his mom, Felicia Ford Reader, today doing/making the donation.)
Outstanding Man https://t.co/k3PfuQOvgL
— Whirlie Baseball (@BaseballWhirlie) December 23, 2020
#Blessed&Favored???? https://t.co/6RScbExDf0
— Felicia Reader (@freader63) December 24, 2020
Very thankful for @Djread98, @freader63, and all they do to support @greensborocity and @GrimsleyHigh! #GDTBAW #FearTheG https://t.co/K9YxG3VM30
— Grimsley Football (@grimsleyfb) December 24, 2020
Thanks to former @gowhirlies ???? star and current @Bengals @Djread98 for stopping thru practice this morning to talk to the team. Very proud of him and everything he does for various communities, but especially Whirlie Nation pic.twitter.com/kAfj0SVKsf
— Coach Darren Corbett (@DarrenCorbett4) December 24, 2020
.@greensborocity native @Djread98 giving @WeAreDHS check for $2,500 for new tablets for students at the school. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/vn8WDlWjxF
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) December 23, 2020
