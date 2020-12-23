**********UNCG Men take “Battle of the ‘Boro” over cross-town rival N.C. A&T:Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) with 13 pts./9 assists for UNCG Spartans, Kameron Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) with 12 pts./9 assists for N.C. A&T, in what became a “Battle of the Brothers”, during “Battle of the ‘Boro”!!!!!**********

++++++++++(Kameron/Killa Kam Langley, from N.C. A&T now with 700 career assists for the Aggies.)++++++++++

from www.uncgspartans.com:

Balanced Spartans Too Much For North Carolina A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) men’s basketball team combined excellence and entertainment to defeat crosstown rival North Carolina A&T, 86-65, in the annual “Battle of the ‘Boro” Tuesday inside of Club Corbett.

Handing out gifts like a department store Santa in the form of beautiful passes that led to dunks, layups and open 3-point shot attempts, the Spartans finished with a season-best 22 assists on their 34 baskets to extend their winning streak to four games.

In winning the rebounding battle, 63-43, UNCG also established a program record for rebounds. Seven different Spartans had at least five rebounds.

Eight different Spartans had at least one assist. After each assist, UNCG’s energetic bench exploded in ecstasy with the enthusiasm of toddlers opening gifts.

Everybody shared in the fun of this victory as six players scored in double figures highlighted by Mohammed Abdulsalam’s career-high 15 points. He also had eight rebounds.

Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) had 13 points and a career-best nine assists. Hayden Koval, Isaiah Miller, Khyre Thompson, and A.J. McGinnis all scored 11 points each as UNCG defeated North Carolina A&T for the fourth straight time. Thompson tied his career-high with eight rebounds.

Miller saved the best present for late in the game with a you-had-to-see-it-to-believe-it moment with 6 minutes, 5 seconds remaining. He insanely threw a pass off of the backboard to himself in which he dunked with two hands off of a fastbreak after his 257th career steal that served as the centerpiece of the Spartans victory.

While UNCG’s offense was a symphony of crisp ball movement, elegant execution, and consistent shot-making, its defense was the story of the game especially in the opening five minutes of the second half.

Buzzing like cicadas to begin the second half, UNCG’s defense fueled an 18-5 burst out of the locker room transformed a 38-34 halftime edge into a 56-39 bulge by the first media timeout. During the run, UNCG scored 10 consecutive points. In the second half, 26 of UNCG’s 48 points were scored in the paint.

Quotable

Hayden Koval on UNCG’s 22 assists on 34 baskets.

“That’s impressive. Isaiah, Kobe, Key and our wings, they really know how to see the court really well and they can give us the ball inside the post. When they are doubled, they make the right pass to a shooter or drop it off to a big. That will help us a lot in conference play.”

Koval on playing in his first “Battle of the ‘Boro.”

“Everybody played with a chip on their shoulder tonight and you could tell it was a good competitive game. It was fun for me. I haven’t been playing well the last two games and I feel like I played a little better today.”

Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) on playing against his brother and UNCG’s offensive execution.

“I think its good and we’re just trying to hit guys in the right spots. We’ve been practicing that, putting it on target and guys making shots. It’s always good to go against my brother because we always go to war. He knows what I do, and I know what he does. We match-up pretty good.”

Inside the Numbers

Over its last four games, UNCG has outscored its opponents, 169-114.

UNCG scored a season-best 48 points in the second half.

Abdulsalam’s basket 98 seconds into the second half gave the Spartans a 45-34 lead. UNCG’s lead never dropped below double digits.

The Spartans have won 58 games by double figures since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Miller moved into a tie for sixth place on UNCG’s all-time scoring list with Scott Hartzell. They have 1,539 career points each.

Miller had two steals to increase his career total to 257.

Angelo Allegri scored eight points and pulled down a career best seven rebounds.

He made two 3-pointers to raise his career total to 84.

Over the last two seasons, Allegri has 22 games in which he’s made at least two 3-pointers.

In his last five halves, Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) has scored 43 points.

All three of Dericko Williams’ baskets were dunks.

Koval had three blocked shots to increase his career total to 292.

This was UNCG’s first game with at least 20 assists since it handed out 20 against Furman in a road game on Jan. 11, 2019.

North Carolina’s Kameron Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) scored a team-high 12 points and handed out nine assists.

************Kameron Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) became the 32nd player in NCAA history to surpass 700 career assists.**********

Also scoring in double digits for the Aggies were Tyrone Lyons (11 points) and Kwe Parker (10).

Up Next

UNCG begins Southern Conference (SoCon) competition and concludes a three-game road trip when it faces undefeated Citadel on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

It may be Battle for the Boro but when it’s over it’s all family for the Langleys. #letsgoG ?@UNCGBasketball? pic.twitter.com/vceDXldZcR — Kim Record (@UNCGSpartansAD) December 23, 2020