Western Guilford HS Volleyball goes to (9-0) on the season and WG Hornets, coached by Diane Long, are your Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Champions!!!!!
Western Guilford High School Volleyball goes to (9-0) on the season and WG Hornets, coached by Diane Long, are your Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Champions!!!!!
3-1 (W) – Western Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford
RESULT
Win
Played on 12/22/2020 6:30 PM
S1 S2 S3 S4 Wins SWGHS 7 18 26 19 1 Western Guilford 25 25 24 25 3
The Western Guilford varsity volleyball team won Tuesday’s home conference match against Southwest Guilford (High Point, NC) by a score of 3-1.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.