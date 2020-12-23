Western Guilford HS Volleyball goes to (9-0) on the season and WG Hornets, coached by Diane Long, are your Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Champions!!!!!

3-1 (W) – Western Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford
RESULT
Win

Played on 12/22/2020 6:30 PM

	                S1	S2	S3	S4	Wins
SWGHS	                 7	18	26	19	1
Western Guilford	25	25	24	25	3

The Western Guilford varsity volleyball team won Tuesday’s home conference match against Southwest Guilford (High Point, NC) by a score of 3-1.

