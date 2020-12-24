Who wins the Heisman Trophy? Is it going to be Trevor Lawrence from Clemson???

Posted by Andy Durham on December 24, 2020 at 12:21 pm under College, Photos | Read the First Comment

From around ACC football land, here is the question that is probing today…..

  • Andy Durham said,

    This is what they are saying over at ESPN.com…..

    TC_ ?
    @TC_30310

    Trevor Lawrence should not even be mentioned on here. If you seriously consider him a real candidate, you are just looking to stack the list with well known names that people have heard of to get clicks or ratings. He’s easily last on this list and not even close

    Caleb Crews
    @ATXCALEB

    Without Trask, Florida losses 6 games. Clearly, Bama would be just fine without one of their guys. So Trask should win it

    Rex Rogers
    @rexrog

    Trevor Lawrence is the best player in college football. Clemson will never have a player that will “pad the stats” as the other schools will do. Trevor may not get the Heisman, but will get the biggest payday in the draft!

