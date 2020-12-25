Former Boston Celtics NBA Championship Player and Coach, K.C. Jones, has died at age 88

from www.espn.com:

K.C. Jones, who personified winning as a hard-nosed point guard and then coach of the Boston Celtics during a Hall of Fame career, has died, the Celtics announced Friday. He was 88.

K.C. was Jones’ given name, although some joked the “C” stood for championships. It was easy to see why.

He played nine seasons in the NBA, all with the Celtics, and won titles in eight of them — the third most in league history, behind only longtime teammates Bill Russell (11) and Sam Jones (10). That success carried over to his coaching days, when he won three titles (one as an assistant, two as a head coach) during Boston’s run of success in the 1980s with Larry Bird & Co.

He also won a championship in 1972 as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“K.C. demonstrated that one could be both a fierce competitor and a gentleman in every sense of the word,” the Celtics said in a statement Friday. “He made his teammates better, and he got the most out of the players he coached. Never one to seek credit, his glory was found in the most fundamental of basketball ideals — being part of a winning team.

“The Celtics family mourns his loss, as we celebrate his remarkable career and life.”

I just received a call letting me know my x-roommate/teammate & most of all friend the great KC Jones passed this morning. Prayers to his family. We have been friends for almost 60yrs, this our last photo together. Friends for life #2020Usuck! #RIP ?@NBA? ?@celtics? pic.twitter.com/Ia6yZB5l2x — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) December 25, 2020

