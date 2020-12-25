Update on Caldwell Academy Boys Basketball
Caldwell Academy Eagles(3-5)
Although we didn’t get all of the results we wanted, our guys competed well over the last three days. Alex Raley and Addison Newkirk finished with all-tournament honors. #goeagles #riseup pic.twitter.com/L4dq9IqS2P
— Caldwell Academy Basketball (@CA_eagles) December 24, 2020
12/23 @ 2p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Grace Christian 12 15 14 25 66 Caldwell Academy 15 16 13 13 57 12/22 @ 12p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Mount Zion Christian - - - - 58 Caldwell Academy - - - - 66 12/21 @ 12p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Caldwell Academy 8 19 8 7 42 Cary Christian 14 22 4 14 54
