Update on Caldwell Academy Boys Basketball

Caldwell Academy Eagles(3-5)

Although we didn’t get all of the results we wanted, our guys competed well over the last three days. Alex Raley and Addison Newkirk finished with all-tournament honors. #goeagles #riseup pic.twitter.com/L4dq9IqS2P

— Caldwell Academy Basketball (@CA_eagles) December 24, 2020