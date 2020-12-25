Update on Caldwell Academy Boys Basketball

Posted by Andy Durham on December 25, 2020 at 12:24 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Caldwell Academy Eagles(3-5)

12/23 @ 2p	        Q1	Q2	Q3	Q4	Final
Grace Christian	        12	15	14	25	66
Caldwell Academy	15	16	13	13	57

12/22 @ 12p	        Q1	Q2	Q3	Q4	Final
Mount Zion Christian	-	-	-	-	58
Caldwell Academy	-	-	-	-	66

12/21 @ 12p	        Q1	Q2	Q3	Q4	Final
Caldwell Academy	8	19	8	7	42
Cary Christian	       14	22	4	14	54

