AEW Wrestler and former WWE wrestler Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper has died:Wrestling World stunned/devastated at the loss of this 41 year-old Superstar

(We are losing a lot of athletes this week…Kevin Greene, K.C. Jones, Danny Hodge, Ty Jordan, and now Luke Harper/Brodie Lee.)

Tony Khan with AEW/All Elite Wrestling:

@TonyKhan

I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts.

from www.wikipedia.com:

Jonathan Huber (December 16, 1979 – December 26, 2020) was an American professional wrestler. He was best known for his time in WWE, under the ring name Luke Harper (and briefly Harper), and in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Mr. Brodie Lee.

From 2003 to 2012, Huber worked on the independent circuit under the Brodie Lee ring name, most notably in Chikara, Squared Circle Wrestling (2CW), Ring of Honor (ROH), Dragon Gate USA (DGUSA), and internationally for Dragon Gate in Japan. Signing with WWE in 2012,[11] he assumed the name Luke Harper and was sent to WWE’s developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), before debuting in NXT as a member of The Wyatt Family. For most of his WWE career, he was closely associated with Wyatt Family members Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan. The Wyatt Family won the NXT Tag Team Championship and the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Harper and Rowan, later known as The Bludgeon Brothers, also held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on another occasion. During a brief singles run, Harper became a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion…

Huber departed WWE in December 2019, subsequently making his AEW debut in March 2020 as “Mr.” Brodie Lee and revealing himself to be “The Exalted One”, the previously anonymous leader of The Dark Order faction, and won the AEW TNT Championship in August of that year.