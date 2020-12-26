Another North Carolina Tar Heels running back has opted out for the NFL and will skip the Orange Bowl

Posted by Andy Durham on December 26, 2020

from Tar Heel Illustrated and Andrew Jones:

North Carolina running back Javonte Williams has decided to enter the NFL draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2 versus Texas A&M.

Williams made the announcement Saturday afternoon via Instagram:

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the health and ability to play the game I love and allowing me to be in this position. Thank you Coach Brown and the staff for giving me countless opportunities to display my talents.

CLICK HEREBO for the complete post/article from Tar Heel Illustrated….(Andrew Jones)

**********Williams is the fourth Tar Heel to opt out of the bowl game, joining Chazz Surratt(LB), Michael Carter(RB) and Dyami Brown(WR). The Tar Heels now lose 2,385 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns, plus 105 receptions for 1,671 yards and 13 touchdowns from their regular season production.**********

