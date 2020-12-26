Big E claims WWE Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn, at Friday Night SmackDown, on FOX

from www.wrestlinginc.com:

Big E is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The main event of tonight’s Christmas edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Big E capture the title by defeating Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match.

This is Big E’s second reign with the Intercontinental Title. Zayn won the title back at Clash of Champions on September 27 by defeating AJ Styles and former champion Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat Ladder Match.

More on Big E, from www.wikipedia.com:

Ettore Ewen (born March 1, 1986) is an American professional wrestler, voice actor, and former powerlifter and American football player. He is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the SmackDown brand under the ring name Big E and is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion in his second reign.

Ewen was a collegiate football player at the University of Iowa and later became a powerlifter and a USA Powerlifting champion. Upon signing with WWE in 2009, Ewen was assigned to its developmental brand Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). After FCW was rebranded to NXT, he became the second NXT Champion. Since arriving on the main roster in 2012, he has become a two-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time Raw Tag Team Champion, and six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. As a part of The New Day, he holds the record for the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history at 483 days.