Liberty University secures Cure Bowl Victory, with 37-34 Overtime Win over previously unbeaten Coastal Carolina(Flames win 10 games)

Final Score in the 2020 Cure Bowl:

Liberty University 37, Coastal Carolina 34 Overtime

Liberty(10-1)/Coastal Carolina(11-1)

LU’s Elijah James blocked a Coastal Carolina field goal on fourth down in OT, to lock down the win for Liberty, and this gives Coastal Carolina their first and only loss of the season….

LU QB Malik Willis 19-29 passing with 0 TD’s and 2 INT’s, but Willis ran for 137 yards on 21 carries, and 4 touchdowns on the ground…

LU running back Joshua Mack fumbled the football at the Coastal Carolina 1-yard line, at the very end of regulation, but Liberty still finds a way to win this game over Coastal Carolina in Overtime….

Liberty takes down the previously unbeaten Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 37-34….LU kicker Alex Barbir was 3-3 in field goals in the Cure Bowl victory, with the Barbir 44-yard field goal, being the game-winner, in OT…Back-to-Back Cure Bowl victories for the Liberty Flames….

Liberty lived and died on field goals this season….Liberty defeated Virginia Tech 38-35 on a field goal that came as time expired, and after Virginia Tech had called a timeout to give the Flames a second chance on the FG, for the victory over the Hokies….

N.C. State handed Liberty their only loss of the season, when the N.C. State Wolfpack blocked a Liberty field goal attempt in the last seconds of the game, and Liberty fell to State, in Raleigh, 15-14….

(Again, Liberty kicker Alex Barbir was involved in all of those field goals.)

Now on December 26, 2020 Elijah James blocks the Coastal Carolina field goal in Overtime for Liberty, and the James block gives Liberty the win, in what turned out to be a great win for the LU Flames on this Saturday night….Congratulations to Coach Hugh Freeze and his Flames for this outstanding victory in Orlando, Florida….

(LU QB Malik Willis was the Cure Bowl MVP.)

Liberty University Flames, 2020 and 2019 Cure Bowl Champions!!!

Way to go @LibertyU !!! Crazy game but you held on and made the big play when you had to! Congrats to @CoachHughFreeze , the entire staff and the whole team! What a season!! — Charles Billingsley (@CBillingsley) December 27, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. — Blocked field goals have been synonymous with thrilling endings in the Liberty and Coastal Carolina football rivalry. The Chanticleers used a blocked field goal to win a 2013 double-overtime thriller in Lynchburg, and the Flames retu… https://t.co/7nTshBjOuz — NewsAdvance.com (@newsadvance) December 27, 2020

FAN THE FLAMES!!!!!

With a blocked FG attempt in OT, Liberty takes the Cure Bowl 37-34.https://t.co/toK3BuUp3a pic.twitter.com/IUMNRrK6up — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) December 27, 2020

Back-to-back champs has a nice ring to it. pic.twitter.com/X0KzT8en3c — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) December 27, 2020