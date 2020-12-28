Caldwell Academy Eagles have another College Commitment(Grayson Southern)
Congratulations go out to senior Student/Athlete Grayson Southern on his commitment to continue his academic & baseball career at Emory & Henry University. ( GO WASPS )
Southern in the third Caldwell baseball player in the class of 2021 to commit collegiately…..
Courtesy of Bob Black, Caldwell Academy booster and supporter, of Eagles Athletics…
