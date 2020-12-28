George Brothers NFL Sunday Scoreboard:Carolina Panthers find a way to Win, as they defeat The Washington Football Team

Finals from Sunday in the NFL, brought to you by the George Brothers Funeral Service, on Greenhaven Drive, just off of Rehoebeth Church Road, here in Greensboro….Jeff, Scotty, Michael, and Kevin, Family serving Family, at the George Brothers Funeral Service….Be sure to see their ad on the right hand column here at our GreensboroSports.com site…

Today’s Finals:

Carolina Panthers 20, The Washington Football Team 13

Panthers(5-10)/WFT(6-9)…Carolina WR Curtis Samuel with 5 receptions good for 106 yards…Panthers’ LB Shaq Thompson with 9 total tackles, with 6 solo tackles, plus a Tackle for a Loss and 1 QB Hit….

++++++++++First win of the season for the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, as the Hornets topped the Brooklyn Nets, 106-104…++++++++++

Kansas City Chiefs 17, Atlanta Falcons 14

Chiefs(14-1)/Falcons(4-11)….Falcons’ QB Matt Ryan 27-35 passing for 300 yards and 2 TD’s/0 INT’s…KC QB Patrick Mahomes goes 24-44 for 278 yards, with 2 TD’s/1 INT…

NY Jets 23, Cleveland Browns 16

Jets(2-13)/Browns(10-5)…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 4 tackles and 2 were solo tackles, for the Browns….

Chicago Bears 41, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Bears(8-7)/Jags(1-14)…Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky went 24-35 passing for 265 yards, with 2 TD’s and 1 INT…

Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Indianapolis Colts 24

Steelers(12-3)/Colts(10-5)….Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers’ QB, goes 34/49 passing for 342 yards, with 3 TD’s/0 INT’s…Colts’ QB Philip Rivers was 22/35 passing for 270 yards, with 2 TD’s/1 INT….Eric Ebron(Ben L. Smith HS) had 5 receptions for 47 yards and 1 TD for the Steelers, against his former team, the Colts….

Cincinnati Bengals 37, Houston Texans 31

Bengals(4-10-1)/Texans(4-11)…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 5 tackles and 3 were solo tackles, and he had 1 Tackle for a Loss, for the Bengals…

LA Chargers 19, Denver Broncos 16

Chargers(6-9)/Broncos(5-10)….Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) did not play for the Chargers….

Dallas Cowboys 37, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Cowboys(6-9)/Eagles(4-10-1)…Dallas’ QB Andy Dalton 22/30 passing for 377 yards and 3 TD’s/1 INT…Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts was 21/39 passing for 342 yards, with 1 TD/2 INT’s…Dallas’ WR Michael Gallup 6 receptions for 121 yards and 2 TD’s…Dallas’ WR Amari Cooper 4 receptions for 121 yards….Dallas’ RB Ezekiel Elliott 19 carries for 105 yards…

Seattle Seahawks 20, LA Rams 9

Seahawks(11-4)/Rams(9-6)…Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson goes 20/32 passing for 225 yards and 1 TD…

Baltimore Ravens 27, NY Giants 13

Ravens(10-5)/Giants(5-10)…Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson 17/26 passing for 183 yards, with 2 TD’s…Jackson had 13 carries for 80 yards on the ground…..

Green Bay Packers 40, Tennessee Titans 14

Packers(12-3)/Titans(10-5)…Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers went 21/25 passing for 231 yards, with 4 TD’s/1 INT…Packers’ WR Davante Adams had 11 receptions for 142 yards and 3 TD’s…Packers’ RB AJ Dillon with 21 carries for 124 yards and 2 TD’s….

from Friday:

New Orleans 52, Minnesota 33

from Saturday:

Tampa Bay 47, Detroit 7

San Francisco 20, Arizona 12

Miami 26, Las Vegas 25

Monday night:

Buffalo Bills(11-3) at New England Patriots(6-8) 8:15 on ESPN and on ABC/TV 45….