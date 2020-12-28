N.C. State’s Shakeel Moore(Piedmont Classical School) Earns ACC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor:Greensboro native named ACC Freshman of the Week

from www.theacc.com:

N.C. State’s Moore Earns ACC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – On Monday, NC State guard Shakeel Moore(Piedmont Classical School) was named ACC Freshman of the Week.

Moore scored a season-best 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and recorded two steals in NC State’s 79-76 win over North Carolina last Tuesday. It was the first career double-digit scoring performance for the native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Moore entered the game in the first half with the score tied at 15 and recorded the next 10 points for N.C. State to spark a 10-2 run. The Wolfpack did not trail the rest of the way. He hit 3-of-4 three-pointers in the victory.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.