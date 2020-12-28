The Washington Football Team waives their quarterback Dwayne Haskins!!!

(This has been a crazy turn of events for the WFT and their QB Dwayne Haskins.)

The WFT has waived goodbye to their starting quarterback from Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers, Dwayne Haskins…..

Washington waived QB Dwayne Haskins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

Adam Gold

@AGoldFan

I’ve said this before, but while Ron Rivera isn’t a great head coach, he has great character. If you’re not on board from a do the right thing standpoint, you gotta go. Haskins is gone.