WTF/Washington Football Team loses Haskins, Greensboro loses Baskins:Baskins on Battleground GONE!!!!!(Baskin-Robbins on Battleground Avenue has Closed)

So, was driving by the Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop on Battleground Avenue yesterday/Sunday and I noticed the ice cream store/Baskins, looked mighty bare…Upon further review, I realized the Battleground Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop/store, was closed/GONE…..

They had been there on Battleground Avenue for 40 years….

There was a ton of business coming in there to the BR/Baskin-Robbins back when the Janus Theaters were still in operation, across the street, from Baskin-Robbins….

Now all of the BR/Baskin-Robbins’ business has dried up and they are GONE!!!!!

I never went in the place, but I enjoyed driving by there, and knowing that they had over 57 flavors of ice cream, in there for you, in their ice cream shop/store….

GONE, but not forgotten, Baskin-Robbins, on Battleground Avenue…..

By John Brasier – Reporter, Triad Business Journal

Greensboro Baskin Robbins will close before Christmas

A large international ice cream chain is closing one of its Triad locations.

An employee at the Baskin-Robbins at 1620 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro confirmed that the store, which has operated there for at least four decades, would close on Dec. 24.

Neither a manager or the store owner was immediately available for comment.

Baskin-Robbins has two locations in Winston-Salem and another in High Point. The brand, owned by Dunkin’ Brands, which also owns the Dunkin’ doughnut chain, claims to be the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty stores, with more than 8,000 locations.