Bruce Mitchell article Banned at PWTorch.com

The Bruce Mitchell article, with thoughts on how professional wrestler Jon Huber(Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) died, has been banned and totally removed from the PWTorch.com website….

Bruce was asking many questions concerning the death of Jon Huber, and Bruce was looking for transparency in regards to Huber’s two-month hospital stay, and Bruce Mitchell was looking for answers from AEW/All Elite Wrestling in regards to Huber’s hospital stay, and Huber’s deteriorated lung condition…

Bruce was all calling for information from Huber’s(Lee’s/Harper’s) family concerning the cause of death, for Jon Huber….

The PWTorch(Editor Wade Keller) felt this line of reporting and questioning was insensitive, and therefore they pulled the article from their publication, on Monday…

This will be my only comment about this: I stand by every word in the column, and I stand by my decision to post it when and how I did. pic.twitter.com/jkIZWcjmIa — Bruce Mitchell (@mitchellpwtorch) December 29, 2020

We have contacted Bruce Mitchell and he has not yet had time to get back with us….Bruce has been a contributor to our site here, for many years, and he gave us much of his valuable time on our radio shows in the old days at WKEW, WPET, and WWBG radio…

Bruce is a pioneer in wrestling reporting and his work has been held in high regard by millions of readers, from over the past 30-35 years….

We hope to be hearing back from him soon, and we hope he affords us the opportunity to publish that article, here at our site….

Coming in Monday from Pro Wrestling Inc. and from Dave Meltzer, with the Wrestling Observer…..

from www.wrestlinginc.com: and Dave Meltzer:

Brodie Lee [real name Jon Huber] was hospitalized since the end of October until he eventually passed from a lung ailment on Saturday, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that Lee’s wife, Amanda, kept everyone in AEW informed of Lee’s worsening conditioning but didn’t want the news to leak out. AEW brass and the talents honored Amanda’s request.

After dropping the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar Match in early October, the idea was to write off Lee from TV for a few weeks to sell his injuries from the brutal match, added Meltzer.

It was during his time off when Lee began experiencing symptoms of his lung ailment. According to Meltzer, Lee couldn’t finish his workouts on his Peloton bicycle at home and he couldn’t figure out why he was unable to go through his routine workout regiments.

Shortly thereafter, towards the end of October, Lee’s lungs stopped working and he was rushed to a clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. The situation “got grave and AEW was aware” of the severity of Lee’s condition, added Meltzer.

As reported earlier, Kenny Omega dropping the AEW World Championship [in a dark segment] to Brodie Lee Jr. on AEW Dynamite was AEW’s way of paying tribute to Lee, who passed away less than a week later.