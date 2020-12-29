Greensboro Day School at the Beach Ball Classic(Myrtle Beach, S.C.) with GDS Bengals in the Semifinals on Wednesday
Saturday, December 26th
Greensboro Day (NC) def. Carolina Forest (SC), 66-57
GDS scoring:Jaydon Young 15 points/11 rebounds, Michael Zanoni 13 points, Nikolas Graves 12 points, Jackson Noble 11 points…
Tuesday, December 29th
Greensboro Day (NC) def. Bishop McLaughlin (FL), 66-56
GDS scoring:Jaydon Young 18 points, Tyler Lundblade 17 points, Michael Zanoni 16 points…
Milton (GA) def. Gray Collegiate (SC), 77-65
Wednesday, December 30th
SEMIFINALS
Game 35 @ 7:00 PM – Milton (GA) vs Greensboro Day (NC)
GDS(10-2)/Milton GA(10-2)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.