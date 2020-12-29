Now Starting at Quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, is it Roman Gabriel(N.C. State)?/No we have John Wolford, from Wake Forest!!!
Courtesy of Bill Hass, from www.gsohoppers.com and former News and Record writer/reporter, we have a nice reminder for you here today……
Former Wake Forest QB John Wolford will get the start this weekend for the LA Rams after Jared Goff had thumb surgery. He’s well-known around here but not nationally. Here’s a nice link to an espn.com story that tells a lot about him.
(Here’s hoping that Jon Wolford has a better go of it, than Kendall Hinton had, with the Denver Broncos.)
John Wolford is now the Rams’ starting QB, but who is John Wolford?
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — He’s never played a snap in the NFL, but quarterback John Wolford will be depended on to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a playoff berth after starter Jared Goff underwent surgery on his right thumb and will be sidelined at least a week.
In the midst of their first two-game losing streak this season, the Rams (9-6) can still clinch a playoff spot in Week 17 with either a victory over the Arizona Cardinals (8-7) (4:25 p.m. Sunday, Fox) or a Green Bay Packers win at the Chicago Bears (8-7).
McVay expects Goff to return for a playoff run, but in the meantime, the Rams need the mobile 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wolford — who easily could be mistaken for head coach Sean McVay’s kid brother — to step up in his first NFL appearance.
“John’s done a great job preparing himself all year,” McVay said Monday. “If you watch the way that he’s worked at it, I know there’s confidence from coaches and from his teammates and guys will need to rally around him, but we’re excited about the opportunity that John will have to lead the offense this week.”
Wolford’s most meaningful time on the field this season came during the Rams’ preseason intrasquad scrimmages at SoFi Stadium.
“He’s got some Doug Flutie-type stuff to him,” McVay said after Wolford demonstrated an ability to extend plays in gamelike scenarios”.
“It’s something I’ve prepped for my entire life,” said Wolford, who turned 25 in October. “I’ve played a lot of football between college and the AAF, and this is kind of the next step and I’m ready to go whenever that shot comes.”
++++++++++Bryce Perkins, a rookie undrafted free agent from Virginia, also is on the Rams’ practice squad and could be elevated to the active roster.++++++++++
Andy Durham said,
Rick Neuheisel, who coached John Wolford, swears backup QB will be hero for Rams
By SAM FARMERSTAFF WRITER
LA Times at http://www.latimes.com
A desperation heave by the Rams. A human Hail Mary.
That’s how a lot of people see backup quarterback John Wolford, who has yet to throw a pass in an NFL game yet will be starting Sunday in place of Jared Goff in a do-or-die finale against the Arizona Cardinals.
Rick Neuheisel is not one of those doubters.
“I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t win,” said Neuheisel, the former UCLA quarterback and coach who had Wolford as his starting quarterback with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football. “I’m just telling you, Johnny Wolford is going to come through.”
Now, that could be the rosiest forecast this side of Pasadena, especially when things have been so bleak for the Rams lately. However, Neuheisel, who knows quarterbacks in microscopic detail, is convinced Wolford is going to distinguish himself in his debut.
Goff will miss the first meaningful start of his career Sunday, having undergone surgery Monday for a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Coach Sean McVay said he’s hopeful Goff will be able to return if the Rams make the playoffs, his team having lost consecutive win-and-they’re-in games against the New York Jets and Seattle.
Neuheisel is convinced the Rams did not make a mistake by failing to have an experienced veteran backing up Goff, and instead going with the 6-foot-1 Wolford, who was signed by the Jets as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and was on their practice squad before the Rams signed him in April 2019.
“In McVay’s offense, and with Wolford’s knowledge, he’s going to go in there, give three claps, and that offense is going to go,” Neuheisel said.
Neuheisel said as much in a text to Wolford late Sunday night after hearing Goff probably wouldn’t be available to play.
“I just said, ‘Stars close the show. It’s time for you to deliver,’ ” Neuheisel said.
The coach didn’t read back Wolford’s specific response, only saying the quarterback was “very encouraging that he’s ready for this deal.”
