Now Starting at Quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, is it Roman Gabriel(N.C. State)?/No we have John Wolford, from Wake Forest!!!

Courtesy of Bill Hass, from www.gsohoppers.com and former News and Record writer/reporter, we have a nice reminder for you here today……

Former Wake Forest QB John Wolford will get the start this weekend for the LA Rams after Jared Goff had thumb surgery. He’s well-known around here but not nationally. Here’s a nice link to an espn.com story that tells a lot about him.

(Here’s hoping that Jon Wolford has a better go of it, than Kendall Hinton had, with the Denver Broncos.)

CLICK HERE for the full article at ESPN.com…Article from Lindsey Thiry, with ESPN.com…..

John Wolford is now the Rams’ starting QB, but who is John Wolford?

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — He’s never played a snap in the NFL, but quarterback John Wolford will be depended on to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a playoff berth after starter Jared Goff underwent surgery on his right thumb and will be sidelined at least a week.

In the midst of their first two-game losing streak this season, the Rams (9-6) can still clinch a playoff spot in Week 17 with either a victory over the Arizona Cardinals (8-7) (4:25 p.m. Sunday, Fox) or a Green Bay Packers win at the Chicago Bears (8-7).

McVay expects Goff to return for a playoff run, but in the meantime, the Rams need the mobile 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wolford — who easily could be mistaken for head coach Sean McVay’s kid brother — to step up in his first NFL appearance.

“John’s done a great job preparing himself all year,” McVay said Monday. “If you watch the way that he’s worked at it, I know there’s confidence from coaches and from his teammates and guys will need to rally around him, but we’re excited about the opportunity that John will have to lead the offense this week.”

Wolford’s most meaningful time on the field this season came during the Rams’ preseason intrasquad scrimmages at SoFi Stadium.

“He’s got some Doug Flutie-type stuff to him,” McVay said after Wolford demonstrated an ability to extend plays in gamelike scenarios”.

“It’s something I’ve prepped for my entire life,” said Wolford, who turned 25 in October. “I’ve played a lot of football between college and the AAF, and this is kind of the next step and I’m ready to go whenever that shot comes.”

++++++++++Bryce Perkins, a rookie undrafted free agent from Virginia, also is on the Rams’ practice squad and could be elevated to the active roster.++++++++++

**********CLICK ON the link above, to read much more about QB John Wolford, from Wake Forest…..**********