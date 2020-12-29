Where Are They Now??? Coach David Blue(Northeast Guilford HS)

**********Where Are They Now???**********

Coach David Blue, is at Northeast Guilford High School…..

We got/received this word/news/info from Coach David Blue, who was at Northeast Guilford HS(Blue and White), moved over to Page HS(Red and White), and now he is back out, at Northeast Guilford High School(Blue and White)…..

Here is what Coach David Blue sent us, back during the holidays……

**********Just in case you didn’t know.**********

Both my daughter and I left coaching at Page.

She(Liana Blue) is teaching at Greensboro Day and currently not coaching.

I(David Blue) went back to Northeast Guilford to coach track and cross country.

While she was at Page, my daughter was head cross country coach for 4 years (2015-2018) and head track coach from (2014-2017). She was the only female in the history of the school in those positions. In cross country, she led the team to 5 conference championships (4 boys; 1 girls) and was Metro 5 coach of the year 5 times.

In track she led her boys team to the Guilford County Triple Crown for the 2016-2017 academic year. The Pirates won the Guilford County championship in cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field that school year.

Her guys also won the Metro 5 Conference Track Championship in 2017 and she was coach of the year. She coached numerous athletes that competed at the collegiate level.

The highlight being Ian Shanklin at NC State. He has been an NCAA All American in both cross country and in the 5000 in outdoor track. He was recently runner up in the ACC Cross Country Championship, making ALL ACC for the 3rd time.