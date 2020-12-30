Game Report on Wesleyan Christian Academy High School Basketball
Wesleyan Christian Academy Varsity Girls Basketball
@WCA_WBB
Final –
North Raleigh Chritian Academy 56, Wesleyan Christian Academy Lady Trojans 32
Lily M Pereira 11pts
Lilly McRae 7pts
Taylor Hawley 4pts
M.Tat 4 pts
Morgan Carter 2pts
Sarah Chrapliwy 2pts
B. Tsuei 2pt
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.