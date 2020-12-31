Game Report on Western Guilford-Grimsley Volleyball:WG Hornets now (11-0/8-0)

Posted by Andy Durham on December 31, 2020 at 12:07 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Grimsley High School-Western Guilford High School Girls Varsity Volleyball

Western Guilford HS: 3
Grimsley High School: 0
The Western Guilford Hornets are now (11-0 overall/8-0 conference)

3-0 (W) – Western Guilford @ Grimsley
RESULT
Win

12/30 @ 12p	        S1	S2	S3	Wins
Western Guilford	25	25	25	3
Grimsley	        17	15	14	0

The Western Guilford varsity volleyball team won Wednesday’s away non-conference match against Grimsley (Greensboro, NC) by a score of 3-0.

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top