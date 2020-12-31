Game Report on Western Guilford-Grimsley Volleyball:WG Hornets now (11-0/8-0)
Grimsley High School-Western Guilford High School Girls Varsity Volleyball
Western Guilford HS: 3
Grimsley High School: 0
The Western Guilford Hornets are now (11-0 overall/8-0 conference)
3-0 (W) – Western Guilford @ Grimsley
RESULT
Win
12/30 @ 12p S1 S2 S3 Wins Western Guilford 25 25 25 3 Grimsley 17 15 14 0
The Western Guilford varsity volleyball team won Wednesday’s away non-conference match against Grimsley (Greensboro, NC) by a score of 3-0.
