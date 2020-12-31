Greensboro Day School Bengals Finish Fourth at Beach Ball Classic:Oak Ridge(FLA) 54, GDS 53

**********Final from Thursday night at the 2020 Beach Ball Classic:***********
Third Place Game
Oak Ridge(Orlando, Florida) Pioneers 54, Greensboro Day School Bengals 53
GDS(10-4)/Oak Ridge(10-1)
Halftime:GDS 28, Oak Ridge 22
End of 3rd Q:GDS 40, Oak Ridge 30

GDS scoring:Jaydon Young 14 points, Tyler Lundblade 12 points, Michael Zanomi 10 points….
Oak Ridge scoring:Jaylen Smith 15 points, Mike James 12 points….

***********Game was broadcast live, on Stadium TV…..**********

