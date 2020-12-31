LaMelo Ball and Charlotte Hornets bust loose for 118-99 win over Dallas Mavericks:Ball breakout with 22 points

The Charlotte Hornets evened their season record at (2-2) on Wednesday night, with their 118-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, in Dallas…

Hornets’ rookie guard LaMelo Ball led the team in scoring, with 22 points….And though Ball did not start for Charlotte, he came off of the bench, and gave the team his best 29 minutes of action, this season…

CLICK HERE for the box score, from last night’s Charlotte Hornets victory over the Dallas Mavericks….