Duke at Florida State Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Duke at Florida State men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday January 2.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Florida State men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).