Duke at Florida State Men’s Basketball Game Postponed
Duke at Florida State Men’s Basketball Game Postponed
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Duke at Florida State men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday January 2.
The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Florida State men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.