Duke at Florida State Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

Posted by Andy Durham on January 1, 2021 at 11:56 pm under College | Be the First to Comment

Duke at Florida State Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Duke at Florida State men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday January 2.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Florida State men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top