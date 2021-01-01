Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Saturday’s game at Florida State:Coach K exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19
Breaking news from Spectrum News 1 of the Triad:
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Saturday’s game at Florida State:Coach K exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19…..
.@dukebasketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Saturday's game at Florida State due to quarantine protocol. Coach K was exposed to a person not in the travel party who tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/J5n3WjeKUh
— Spectrum News 1 Triad (@SpecNews1Triad) January 2, 2021
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.