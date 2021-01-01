Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Saturday’s game at Florida State:Coach K exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19

Posted by Andy Durham on January 1, 2021 at 10:17 pm under College, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Breaking news from Spectrum News 1 of the Triad:

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Saturday’s game at Florida State:Coach K exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19…..

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top