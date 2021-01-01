The Morning Run with “Racehorse/Horse Race Running”:Bringing in Dan Fogleberg and bringing back Guy Lombardo(This Week’s Top Ten)

You don’t have to do any exercise today…I have already done enough for all of us, and I did it on “The Morning Run”…..

Today was the first day of the new year, and with this being New Year’s Day, we went all out this morning.

It was cold and rainy out there on the road, and the air was way much cooler than what I was expecting…So, with the New Year upon us, I brought back some “Racehorse/Horse Race” training….

Run hard and then rest and recover….Run and then rest and recover….Run like a racehorse and then jog like a small pony….

This was like being back over at the Groometown Road Stables, and sort of like getting ready to head out to Churchill Downs, for the Kentucky Derby….

Running hard this morning and it was a great way to start off the running for 2021…

Had not run this hard in quite a while, but it was worth it, as it turned out to be a good “Morning Run”….Do not try this at home, unless you have some prior experience, training with race horses….

Ah, that Morning Run, it was a good one….

Now let’s look at few New Years past and how they impacted us….

Who on here today remembers Guy Lombardo??? He used to be “Mr. New Years Eve”…..

Lombardo is remembered for almost a half-century of New Year’s Eve big band remotes, first on radio, then on television. His orchestra played at the Roosevelt Grill in the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City from 1929 (“radio’s first nationwide New Year’s Eve broadcast” which popularized Auld Lang Syne) to 1959, and from then until 1976 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Live broadcasts (and later telecasts) of their performances were a large part of New Year’s celebrations across North America; millions of people watched the show with friends at house parties. Because of this popularity, Lombardo was called “Mr. New Year’s Eve”.



What about Dan Fogelberg??? Any of you remember him? He used to perform with Tim Weisberg and then Fogelberg went solo and “Same Old Lang Syne” became one of his all-time top tunes…More towards Christmas Eve, than New Years Eve, but here is the backstory…

“Same Old Lang Syne” is a song written and sung by Dan Fogelberg released as a single in 1980. It was also included on his 1981 album The Innocent Age. The song is an autobiographical narrative ballad told in the first person and tells the story of two long-ago romantic interests meeting by chance in a grocery store on Christmas Eve. The song peaked at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and is now frequently played during the holiday season and alongside traditional Christmas songs. It is commonly played on radio stations during the Christmas season in Canada and the United States.



Above info drops from www.wikipedia.com…..

Now for a look at our Top Ten for this week….Top Ten things to do in the New Year…

1)Run More

2)Eat Less

3)Walk More

4)Stress Less

5)Pray More

6)Worry Less

7)Read More

8)Verbalize Less

9)Think More

10)Live in a Mental Fog Less

Just remember as you go into the New Year, you’ve got a friend….



In the New Year, try not to be so vain…..



Maybe you’ll get the chance this year to live like you are dying….



Sometimes you will be weak, tired and worn…At that time….Look below, and then look above…



**********See you all right in here again, next week…***********