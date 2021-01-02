Former WWE Wrestler and all-around Hard-Core Legend Mick Foley tests positive for COVID-19
Former WWE Wrestler and all-around Hard-Core Legend Mick Foley tests positive for COVID-19
Mick Foley tested positive for COVID following a December virtual signing, and have been isolating in a hotel room for the past 18 days.
I tested positive for COVID following a December virtual signing, and have been isolating in a hotel room for the past 18 days.
Please continue to take this virus seriously – mask up, social distance, look out for one another.
Wishing all of you a happy, healthy new year. pic.twitter.com/WFcM8iuUmi
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 2, 2021
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.