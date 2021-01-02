Former WWE Wrestler and all-around Hard-Core Legend Mick Foley tests positive for COVID-19

Mick Foley tested positive for COVID following a December virtual signing, and have been isolating in a hotel room for the past 18 days.

I tested positive for COVID following a December virtual signing, and have been isolating in a hotel room for the past 18 days.

Please continue to take this virus seriously – mask up, social distance, look out for one another.

Wishing all of you a happy, healthy new year. pic.twitter.com/WFcM8iuUmi

— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 2, 2021